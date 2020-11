California [US], November 19 (ANI): Fitbit on Thursday rolled out a new feature that provides Google assistant support to Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches in the US.

According to the Verge, Fitbit OS 5.1 also adds new blood oxygen monitoring features, support for audible replies from Alexa, and enhancements to the watches' calling and messaging features.

Fitbit claims that it has become the first smartwatch to have a built-in choice between Alexa and Google assistance.

With Fitbit OS 5.1, users also have an option in which Alexa audibly replies to queries via the smartwatch's speaker, rather than just displaying its responses onscreen.

The watches' messaging and calling functionality is also being enhanced with the latest update. (ANI)

