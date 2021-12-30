Washington [US], December 30 (ANI): The vivo Y21T is expected to launch on January 3 with a Snapdragon 680 chipset and as rumours previously suggested it's not an entirely new handset.

According to GSM Arena, it is indeed the vivo Y33s with a Qualcomm chipset and some other minor changes. The full features list of the Y21T appeared online, revealing the company changed the selfie camera and the SoC and slapped a new name.

The vivo Y21T will sport a 6.58" LCD with Full HD+ resolution. There's a waterdrop notch for the 8 MP selfie camera, unlike the 16 MP sensor in the vivo Y33s. The trio of cameras on the back is the same, thought - 50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 bokeh + 2 MP f/2.4 macro.

The Snapdragon 680 chipset is accompanied by 128 GB storage (expandable through a dedicated Micro SD slot) and 4 GB RAM.

Y21T will have FunTouch OS 12, which sounds like it's based on Android 12, but it is Android 11 on the inside. The phone will also have a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging through the USB-C port on the bottom.

As per GSM Arena, sources claim that the phone will cost INR16,490, which is vivo's attempt to claw some market share from the popular Realme 8 and the recently launched Redmi Note 11T. (ANI)

