Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Google has updated its navigation application Google Maps to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard mode.

According to The Verge, the new update allows users to display their realtime mapping directions with music controls side by side.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20 Million, As Per Trackers: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

The dashboard mode was introduced last year with iOS 13 but came with a limited option to only work with Apple Maps which has now been updated to work with Google Maps.

As per The Verge, the new system with Google works exactly in the same Apple's way. (ANI)

Also Read | When Is Krishna Janmashtami 2020? Date and Puja Time to Observe Janmashtami Vrat; Holy Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Celebrations Related to Gokulashtami.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)