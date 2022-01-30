Washington [US], January 30 (ANI): One of the recent promotional campaigns for the Pixel Superfans group from Google has mentioned the Pixel 6a by name, though it's not quite clear if it actually shows an illustration of it.

According to GSM Arena, members of the exclusive group received some promo materials including a Nest Audio and a coloring book of Google hardware.

The table of contents for the book, pages 6-7 will let users color in a Nest Thermostat and a Pixel 6a. Except page 6 appears to show a Nest Hub and page 7 depicts a Nest Audio. No Pixel 6a was in sight.

The good news is that users too can express their inner artist by coloring a virtual version of the book over at colors.withgoogle.com.

There, on one of the pages you will see, what appears to be a Pixel 6. The page after that shows the tall silhouette of the Nest Audio.

Keep in mind that the Pixel 6 and 6a can be difficult to tell apart. Renders suggest that the 6a will look just like a smaller version of the 6.

Even the dummy looks the same with the visor camera bump, two lenses on the left and an LED flash on the right.

As per GSM Arena, the Pixel 6a is expected to launch in May with a smaller 6.2" OLED display, the same Tensor chipset, but an older camera setup using a pair of 12 MP sensors. (ANI)

