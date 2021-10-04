New Delhi, October 4: Social media platforms Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram hopped on to Twitter to share updates after their services went down globally on Monday.

Facebook took to its Twitter handle to share: "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience." Also Read | Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram Down: Social Media Apps Suffer Global Outage.

Facebook's Tweet

Whatsapp and Instagram, which are both owned by Facebook, shared similar messages on their respective Twitter handles. Whatsapp tweeted, "We're aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We're working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!" Also Read | Mumbai Cruise Drug Racket: Who Are Arbaaz Seth Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha - Aryan Khan's Co-Accused in the Case?.

Instagram's Tweet

Instagram shared, "Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we're on it! #instagramdown."

WhatsApp's Tweet

The problem also appears to be affecting Facebook's virtual reality arm, Oculus. As per The Verge, users could load games they already had installed and the browser worked, but social features or installing new games did not.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Oculus wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, several netizens took to their Twitter handles to start a meme fest, making fun of the global outage. One user wrote, "Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been eliminated! #instagramdown #whatsappdown #facebookdown."

A second user shared, "When Facebook Instagram and WhatsApp went down, the people went to Twitter to check trendings #whatsappdown #instagramdown #whatsappdown."

"People coming to Twitter for the nth time this year just to check if WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram is down?#instagramdown #facebookdown," wrote a third one.

A fourth user shared, "when insta and whatsapp went down and i don't have anyone to talk to #whatsappdown #instagramdown #facebookdown."

Currently, it's unclear exactly why they are unreachable for so many people. According to The Verge, as of now, there's no word yet from Facebook about what may be causing the problem or when those sites, including Messenger and WhatsApp, will be operational again.

