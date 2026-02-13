Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): In a major development for action and gaming fans alike, a AAA video game based on the blockbuster 'John Wick' franchise is officially in the works.

The single-player, third-person action title will see Keanu Reeves reprise his iconic role as the legendary hitman, with development led by Saber Interactive in collaboration with Lionsgate, Variety has confirmed.

Also Read | PS5 Games Update: Sony Unveils God of War Greek Trilogy Remake and John Wick Game in Major 2026 State of Play Showcase.

Described as a AAA game "tailored for mature audiences," the untitled project is currently being developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. The game also brings together key creative forces from the film franchise, including director Chad Stahelski, ensuring continuity in tone and action design.

According to the official announcement, the game will combine John Wick's signature adrenaline-fuelled "gun-fu" combat style with Saber Interactive's established expertise in delivering high-intensity gaming experiences.

Also Read | 'Funky' Movie Review: Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar's Telugu Entertainer Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

The studio is known for crafting immersive action titles, and the upcoming project aims to translate the franchise's stylised choreography and cinematic combat into an interactive format.

Set years before the events of the Impossible Task, the game will feature an original gameplay narrative within the established 'John Wick' timeline.

The storyline promises to expand the franchise's lore during this unexplored period, introducing familiar characters from the films alongside new ones created specifically for the game.

Players will step into Wick's shoes and navigate the multi-dimensional world governed by the High Table, a central element in the franchise's mythology.

Jenefer Brown, President of Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.

She said the team is working closely with Saber to develop a game that captures the franchise's defining action, immersive world-building and authenticity, as per Variety.

Echoing the sentiment, Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive, described John Wick as one of the most iconic characters in action film history. He noted that the studio is honoured to collaborate with Reeves, Stahelski and Lionsgate in bringing the world of Wick to life in a AAA gaming experience.

A release date has not yet been announced. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)