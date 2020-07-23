Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday showcased the gameplay from its 13 new titles for its Xbox Series X.

According to The Verge, the company had announced the new titles back in Many but on Thursday they provided a clearer look of what the gaming console will have to offer gaming buffs.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Enjoys an 'Extremely Competitive' Game Of Taboo With Ranveer Singh and Her In-Laws (View Post).

The Chief of Xbox Phil Spencer kicked off the showbase and noted that there would be titles from 9 of the total 15 Xbox developers on display. This also includes the five first-party games.

The company also kicked off the 'Halo Infinite' which is the latest version of Halo. (ANI)

Also Read | Lockdown to Remain Imposed in Jabalpur District From July 24-27 : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)