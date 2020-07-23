Actress Deepika Padukone has revealed how she is killing lockdown boredom along with family members. On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram to give a sneak-peek into an intense Taboo game session that she played with husband Ranveer Singh and her in-laws. "TPL -- Taboo Premiere League. With everyone bringing their A-Game to the TaBoo Table I must say it is getting extremely competitive," Deepika wrote. Along with it, she shared a photograph of the Taboo board game. Prabhas 21: Deepika Padukone Confirmed to Star Opposite the Baahubali Star in Nag Ashwin's Next.

Taboo is a popular word game where participants take turns describing a word or a phrase on a drawn card to their partner, who then has to guess the word or phrase. Deepika Padukone is Wild, Beautiful and Free, Just Like the Sea in Her New Photoshoot for Elle India.

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Post Here:

On the work front, Deepika recently announced her collaboration with Prabhas on an upcoming Telugu biggie. She co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in an untitled upcoming film and has a role in '83 starring hubby Ranveer.

