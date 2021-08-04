New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, will launch a new flagship smartphone from the Realme GT series in India on August 18.

"From the inception of speed to taking it to next level, everyone has pushed their limits over the last century. #realme has given it a whole new meaning with the upcoming #realmeGT series. Get ready for some fast-paced action with the #FlagshipKiller2021," Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO said in a tweet.

As per Mashable India, the Realme GT 5G was first unveiled in China back in March and was followed by subsequent additions to the lineup including the Realme GT Neo, GT Neo Flash, GT Master and the GT Master Explorer.

It is unclear about which model Realme has planned to launch in India.

Madhav also shared four images within his tweet which hint at the launch of at least four phones in the GT lineup.

As per Mashable India, the Realme GT will be offered in the same colours as the global variants. This means that when it is launched in India, it will be available in blue, silver and an eco-friendly vegan leather variant as well.

Speaking of features of the Realme GT 5G model, in particular, Mashable India revealed that the phone will have a 6.43-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080p) resolution Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The glass variants measure 8.4mm in thickness while the leather version measures 9.1mm in thickness.

Being a flagship device, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core SoC that features an Adreno 660 GPU. This is paired with 8GB RAM/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage variants to choose from.

Going by the speculations, Realme may launch both the storage models in India running on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Speaking about the cameras, the Realme GT 5G has triple rear cameras that consist of a primary 64MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 119-degree field-of-view and a 2MP macro camera. The rear cameras can record in 4K UHD at upto 60FPS backed by EIS.

On the front, the device will have a 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme GT also has stereo speakers, WiFi 6 support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As per Mashable India, it is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. (ANI)

