Seoul [South Korea], April 4 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out a new update for its Galaxy S22 series.

As per GSM Arena, the update for the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra bump the security patch to April 1.

"The changelog is rather terse, the only additional bullet point is the overall stability of functions improved", as per the outlet.

The update S90xEXXU1AVCJ, is a hefty download of 1.5GB. It is currently rolling out in parts of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The phones remain on Android 12 and One UI 4.1, the same versions as they launched earlier this year. (ANI)

