Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): Samsung has rolled out the Android 12-based One UI 4 update for Galaxy Z Flip 5G in the US.

As per GSM Arena, the update is rolling out for both unlocked and carrier-locked units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

The firmware for the former comes with version F707U1UEU2EUL9 and F707USQS2EUL9 for the latter.

Both builds come with the usual Android 12 and One UI 4 goodies and the December 2021 Android security patch, which is a bummer since Samsung started rolling out the February 2022 patch for its smartphones last month. (ANI)

