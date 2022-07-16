Seol [South Korea], July 16 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung has issued the Android 12 update for the Galaxy M01 entry-level smartphone from 2020.

According to GSM Arena, the firmware, M015GXXU4CVF6, brings the June 2022 security patch, and OneUI 4.0.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Birthday: From Chikni Chameli To Bang Bang, 5 Best Dance Hits Of Kat That Set The Screen On Fire (Watch Videos).

However, this isn't the full-featured OneUI one would find on Samsung's more expensive smartphones, but it brings a big visual improvement over the ongoing Android 11 on the Galaxy M01.

The update is live for Indian users at the moment. Other markets are expected to get it in the following weeks.

Also Read | India's Famous Haunted Attractions! From Agrasen Ki Baoli to Dumas Beach; 5 Spooky 'Ghost Stories' of Haunted Places That Will Give You a Blood-Curdling Experience.

This is the last OS update for the Galaxy M01, which started life with Android 10 back in June of 2020. But Samsung will continue to push security patch updates to the device.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Samsung Electronics revealed that it has started sampling the industry's first 16-gigabit Graphics Double Data Rate 6 DRAM with 24 Gbps processing speeds.

It is built on the 10 nm EUV process technology and is expected to boost the performance of laptop and console GPUs, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)