New Jersey [USA], October 27 (ANI): Tech giant Samsung has announced a software update will bring select popular features of the Galaxy Z Fold2 to the Galaxy Fold.

The latest update enables you to launch up to three of your favorite apps together in your preferred split-screen layout through App Pair.

This feature can be accessed via the Edge Panel, which combines the Multi-Window Tray with Edge Panel for improved convenience.

The update also brings a feature in which you can use the phone's front display as a viewfinder for the back cameras.

Moreover, the pro video mode will now allow you to capture video in a 21:9 aspect ratio and at 24 fps after you update, which started on October 26.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G phone comes with a foldable screen and a flagship camera which includes Pro Video mode, Single Take, Bright Night, and Night Mode. (ANI)

