Tokyo [Japan], September 17 (ANI): Sony will launch Play Station 5 and Play Station 5 Digital Edition in India on November 19.

Both the products will be launched in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12. They will be launched in the remaining parts of the world on November 19 and the availability in each country is subject to local import regulations.

The launch date for PS5 for China is still under exploration and will be announced at a later date, said the company.

Sony is also introducing the multiplayer option starting from this Friday and for PS4 users, the option will be available tomorrow onwards.

In Play Station 5 Showcase, the company announced that Play Station 5 will be priced at $499.99 and Play Station 5 Digital Edition at $399.99.

The company has also unveiled various games for Play Station 5. Some of the upcoming games are Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Hogwarts Legacy, Village, Deathloop, Devil May Cry 5 Special edition and Soulstorm.

Earlier, the company had revealed that the users can experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high-speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio and built-in microphones. (ANI)

