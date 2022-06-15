Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): WhatsApp has rolled out an option to transfer the chat history from Android to iOS, in its beta testing on Tuesday.

The messaging platform had previously introduced an option to transfer the chat history from iOS to Android last year. The rollout started with Samsung first in August, eventually making it available for all Android 12 devices in October, as per GSM Arena.

Although, it will be a while before the option is available to everyone.

If a user is running WhatsApp beta, here are some of the key requirements:

A) Android 5 (Lollipop) or later, WhatsApp (Android) 2.22.7.74 or later

B) iOS 15.5, WhatsApp (iOS) 2.22.10.70 or later

C) Same phone number as on the old phone

D) Possible only during the initial setup of the iPhone

The transfer is executed with the use of Apple's 'Move to iOS' app that happens locally. It means that both the old and new phones must be on the same Wi-Fi network, while both must be plugged into a charger. In case a Wi-Fi network isn't available, a Wi-Fi hotspot works as well.

It is notable that the data on the Android device won't be wiped automatically, one can certainly do that afterwards. Also, while messages will be transferred, peer-to-peer payment messages and the WhatsApp call history won't be carried over to the iPhone, reports GSM Arena. (ANI)

