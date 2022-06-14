Poland and Belgium will be aiming to close the gap on leaders Netherlands when they face off in match 4 in Group D of the Nations League 2022-23 campaign. The clash will be played at the National Stadium in Warsaw on June 14, 2022 (late Tuesday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Poland vs Belgium, Nations League live streaming details can scroll down below. England vs Hungary Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022–23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch ENG vs HUN Football Match in India.

Both the teams are entering this game after draws and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Anything other than three points from this clash could see the Netherlands move clear from them, limiting their chances of making it into the next stage of the competition.

When Is Poland vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Poland vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 15, 2022 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Warsaw National Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Poland vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Poland vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Poland vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Poland vs Belgium, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

