Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): YouTube has removed more than 11.4 million videos in the second quarter of 2020, as per the Community Guidelines Enforcement report released by the company.

The Community Guidelines Enforcement report indicates that the company has taken down more than 11.4 million videos between April and June, the Verge reported.

In 2019, YouTube had removed just under 9 million videos.

"When reckoning with greatly reduced human review capacity due to COVID-19, we were forced to make a choice between potential under-enforcement or potential over-enforcement," the company wrote in a blog post.

"Because responsibility is our top priority, we chose the latter -- using technology to help with some of the work normally done by reviewers," it added.

As per a report in the Verge, the company also said it saw more than triple the number of removals as usual during the second quarter because of sensitive policy areas such as child safety and violent extremism. (ANI)

