India is on unlock mode right now after five months of impasse owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film industry has also started to resume work gingerly. Everyone's returning to their workplace and Sara Ali Khan went back to the first love of her life. If you are wondering who it is, let us tell you it's not a Who but Where? Sara has resumed work and her first love, by her own admission, is the camera. She posted an insta story which shows that she is on the sets but we aren't quite clear which movie is she shooting or is it at all a movie. It could well be a shoot for a commercial but whatever it is the shoots have begun for the actress as well. Sara Ali Khan Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues With Her Gorgeous Pool Picture (View Post)

The industry has been on a standstill since the last week of March when nothing was shot. Theatres have still not reopened so no screenings there too. Television shows started there shoot by this month and many movies have hit the floor too. Sara too has started working.

Sara Ali Khan Insta story

Sara has completed the shoot of Coolie No 1 even before the lockdown began and was mostly going to start Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. We wonder what shoot is this.

