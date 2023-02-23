Washington, February 23: For viewers that stream YouTube using a mobile app, the video-sharing platform appears to be testing a new option. According to GSM Arena, a tech news outlet, as spotted by Reddit user u/KZedUK, a new option for stream quality appeared called '1080p Premium' described to have "Enhanced bitrate". YouTube Feature Update: Google-Owned Video-Sharing Platform Launches New “Feature Experiment” To Test New Tools for Podcasts.

This new stream option will be available to YouTube Premium subscribers, in addition to the 'regular' 1080p option, which is quite generously compressed. GSM Arena has reported that according to This is Tech Today the new "high-bitrate" 1080p option could address users' desire to watch higher-quality videos, which they address by switching to a 1440p or 2160p (4K) streaming option when available. To satisfy consumers' requests for higher quality mobile video viewing, YouTube may be able to reduce operating costs with the help of this new option. YouTube New Feature: ‘Go Live Together’ Released for Creators to Co-Livestream on Phone.

This comes shortly after Susan Wojcicki's resignation as CEO of YouTube, albeit it has not yet been determined whether the move is due to Neil Mohan's appointment as the new CEO. As per GSM Arena, Android Police also speculates that the "1080p Premium" video option may also put 60fps and 120fps videos behind the YouTube Premium paywall. Meanwhile, the outlet has shared that YouTube was earlier testing an "add to queue" feature from mobile for Android and iOS users with a Premium subscription.

