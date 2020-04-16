Telangana MLA Urges Police Commissioner to Take Action Against Violators of Lockdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): Telangana MLA T Raja Singh Lodh on Wednesday filed a complaint to Police Commissioner urging him to take action against shop owners for not maintaining social distancing, which is the basic norm of the lockdown.He said social distancing was not being maintained even after the instructions given by the government officials at several places in his Goshamahal constituency such as Mangalhat market, Godekikabar market, Aghapur, Charkandil, Nampally Yousufain Darga Road market, Filkhana, Mattika Sher, Near Swastika Mirchi, Bartan Bazaar, Kolsawadi, Sitabarbazar, Mukthar Gunj, Osman Gunj, Palli market, Maharaj Gunj, Kishan Gunj, Isamiyabazar, Pardagate, MJ Market, Fruit market, Phoolmarket, King Koti Mothi market, Sultanbazar, Badi Chowdi, Purana phool, Jumerath bazaar. "In this regard, I request your good offices to keep an eagle eye and book cases on those (persons) markets who are not maintaining social distance and spitting outside the shops," he said in the compliant (ANI)

