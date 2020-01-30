Tension in Delhi Because of Elections, Says Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday evening reached AIIMS trauma centre to meet Jamia Millia Islamia student Shadab Farooq, who was injured in firing incident today and said that there was 'tension in Delhi because of the elections'.However, Azad said that he was not allowed to meet the victim."I was not allowed to meet him. I don't know if FIR has been registered in the incident or not. I also don't know if he is doing well. There are many boundations on me. Reading Preamble of Indian Constitution is sedition here and firing is patriotism. This is what BJP did to the country. There are tension in Delhi because there are elections. I will come back to meet him," Bhim Army chief told ANI.Earlier today, Farooq, a MA Mass Communication student was injured after a boy opened fire in Jamia area, where protests were going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).Delhi Police have taken the minor accused in the custody.Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and instructed him to take strict action in the firing incident."Today I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that has taken place in Delhi and instructed them to take strict action. The Central government will not tolerate any such incident. It will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared," he tweeted. (ANI)

