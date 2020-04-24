Textbook Shops Closed at Chandni Chowk Despite Relaxation by Home Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The book shops at Chandni Chowk area remained closed on Friday, even as the Union Home Ministry had granted relaxation to the shops selling textbooks amid the lockdown. All the shops, including textbook selling shops were closed in the Nai Sarak area of Chandni Chowk and the streets continued to bore a deserted look. Earlier this week, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued an order to include additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students, shops of electric fans and movement of Indian seafarers in the consolidated revised guidelines.However, the above mentioned guidelines are not applicable in hotspots/ containment zones.The nationwide lockdown was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

