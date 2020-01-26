T'gana CM Directs Officials to Increase Number of Hospitals in Hyd

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday instructed officials to increase the number of 'Basti Dawakhanas' (hospitals in residential colonies) here from the present 118 to 350.

Rao directed that two 'Basti Dawakhanas' be established in the 150 divisions in the city.

He also wanted the new hospitals opened within a month, a release from CM's office said.

In another release, Rao said he planned to implement the 'Palle Pragathi' (village progress) programme, aimed at making the villages clean and green, more effectively.

I would undertake surprise visits to review work related to 'Palle Pragathi,' the release quoted him as saying.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials and public representatives to perform their their duties sincerely and ensure that the programme does not remain a mere photo opportunity.

Under the initiative, residents actively take part in cleanliness programme and plan for the development of their hamlets.

