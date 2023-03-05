Thane, Mar 5: A woman was arrested in Thane's Naya Nagar while her husband was on the run for allegedly killing their neighbour over opposition to placing of slippers near the door, a police official said on Sunday.

The couple and victim fought often accusing one another of placing slippers close to each other's door and one such argument led to fisticuffs on Saturday night, Naya Nagar police station inspector Jilani Sayed said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Her Father Kill Former CRPF Jawan for Hiding His First Marriage in Basti, Both Accused Arrested.

Mumbai: Two Brothers Kill Elder Brother Over Property Dispute in Jogeshwari, Arrested.

" Afsar Khatri (54) died of injuries sustained in the fight. The woman has been arrested, while her husband fled the scene. They have been charged with murder," he added.