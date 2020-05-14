Thousands Indians to Be Repatriated from Canada Under Vande Bharat Mission 2

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Thousands of Indians stranded in Canada will be repatriated in the next phase of Vande Bharat Mission in flights from Vancouver and Toronto, said High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria on Thursday. Speaking during a webinar hosted by Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC) to bolster trade and investment between India and Canada, Bisaria said: "Thousands of Indians will be repatriated in the next phase of Vande Bharat in flights from Vancouver and Toronto".Bisaria also outlined India's immediate, short-term, and long term plans in dealing with the crisis as "saving lives", "a package for MSMEs" and "deeper reforms including that of land, labor and business-friendly conditions for FDI", respectively.He also lauded the USD 260bn stimulus package announced by the Indian Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi, while the webinar was going on, according to a release from the ICBC.This was the sixth of an ongoing series of Webinars hosted by ICBC to bolster trade and investment between India and Canada, particularly in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy.Besides close to 200 stakeholders of the Indo-Canadian business corridor, leading lights of trade and industry including Nathalie Bechamp (Chief of Investor Services, Invest in Canada), Soumen Roy (Country Head, Canada Tata Consultancy Services), Harshvendra Soin (Global Chief People Officer and Head Marketing, Tech Mahindra Ltd) and Sandeep Goel (President and CEO, ICICI Bank Canada) also presented their views. The hour-long webinar was moderated by Nadira Hamid (CEO, ICBC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)