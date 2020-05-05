Three Navy Ships Sail out to Bring Back Stranded Indians from Maldives, UAE

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 5 (ANI): Three Navy warships have sailed out to bring back stranded Indian citizens from the Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE), said Defence Spokesperson on Tuesday.According to the Indian Navy, the warships include INS Jalashwa, INS Magar and INS Shardul."INS Jalashwa deployed at sea, off Mumbai along with INS Magar diverted for the Maldives. INS Shardul also at sea diverted to Dubai, for getting expatriates," said Commander Sridhar Warrier, Defence Spokesperson.INS Jalashwa sailed from Visakhapatnam a few days ago from the east coast to the west coast.A total of 14 warships have been readied for evacuating Indian citizens from the Gulf and other countries.This comes as India continues to be under a coronavirus-induced lockdown till May 17. (ANI)

