New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): A man, who allegedly tried to commit suicide inside Tihar Jail, passed away in a hospital on Friday.The accused, Rajesh, had allegedly attempted to take his own inside the prison on January 29.He was in jail under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)