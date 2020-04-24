TN Reports 2 COVID-19 Deaths: 72 New Cases

Chennai, Apr 24 (PTI): Two people died due to coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Friday while 72 tested positive for the virus, taking the total aggregate of cases in the state to 1,755, the health department said.

With the death of the two people, the total number of deaths in the state now stands at 22.

Fifty two of the total of 72 cases were from Chennai alone, taking the tally in the state capital to 452, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)