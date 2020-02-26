Tokyo Olympics Preparations on as Planned; Countermeasures Against Coronavirus Important: IOC

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said the preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 are going on as planned with preventive measures against novel coronavirus to ensure a safe and secure Games.In an e-mail reply to ANI question, if the Olympics will take place as planned in view of Covid-19 outbreak, the IOC said: "The preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 continue as planned. Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020's plans to host a safe and secure Games.""Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all relevant organisations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organisations," added the IOC.The IOC is also coordinating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) as measures to address the situation."In addition, the IOC is in contact with the WHO as well as its own medical experts. We have full confidence that the relevant authorities, in particular in Japan and China, will take all necessary measures to address the situation," reads the IOC statement.The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will take place on July 24 and the Games will conclude on August 9. Coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing more than 2,600 deaths in the past a few months.Wuhan city in China has been reported as the epicentre of novel coronavirus outbreak. The virus was first detected in Hubei, China and has now spread to many parts of the globe. (ANI)

