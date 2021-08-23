Legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Monday said she was elated to have Hollywood star Tom Cruise's at her fine dining restaurant in Birmingham, England. The 87-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of the "Mission: Impossible" star outside her restaurant, 'Asha's'. "I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon," Bhosle captioned the photo. Tom Cruise Attends Both Wimbledon & Euro Cup Finals on the Same Day, Video of Actor Seen Cheering With David Beckham Goes Viral.
The singer also posted a link of a news site BirminghamLive, which reported that Cruise visited the restaurant on August 21, while taking a break from shooting his latest movie, "Mission: Impossible 7" in the city. The 59-year-old actor tried Indian cuisine and ordered two portions of chicken tikka masala, which he loved, the news site said. Tom Cruise Birthday Special: 5 Best Action Films of the Popular Hollywood Star That Ain’t Mission Impossible! (LatestLY Exclusive).
Tom Cruise Visits Asha Bhosle's Birmingham Restaurant
Cruise will be next seen in "Top Gun: Maverick", a sequel to his acclaimed 1986 action drama "Top Gun".
