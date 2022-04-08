British star Tom Hiddleston is set to play the lead role in Apple drama series "White Darkness", to be penned by "Pachinko" writer Soo Hugh. According to Variety, the limited series is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann. "It is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley (Hiddleston), a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honour and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot," the logline reads. Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Is a Huge Shah Rukh Khan Fan and This Video Proves It All!

Hugh, who created and showran the Apple's latest success "Pachinko," will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner on "The White Darkness" alongside Mark Heyman. Theresa Kang-Lowe and Caroline Garity will executive produce for Blue Marble Pictures. Apple Studios and UCP will co-produce.

The project marks Hiddleston's second collaboration with Apple after drama series "The Essex Serpent" alongside Claire Danes. The show will premiere in May.

