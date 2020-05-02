Train from Thiruvananthapuram on Way to J'khand, Another from Kozhikode to Leave Soon: CM

Ranchi, May 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that a train carrying stranded people from Jharkhand has left Thiruvananthapuram.

He said another train would leave from Keralas Kozhikode later in the night.

The chief minister said that his government is committed to bringing back every person from the state stranded elsewhere.

While a special train carrying 1,200 migrant workers reached Hatia railway station on Friday from Telangana, another train carrying an equal number of students from Rajasthans Kota arrived earlier this evening. Another special train from Kota will reach Dhanbad on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)