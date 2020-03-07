TRAU Poised for Tricky Clash Against Indian Arrows

Imphal, Mar 7 (PTI) TRAU FC will look to stay clear of the relegation zone with a win over a rejuvenated Indian Arrows side in their I-League match here on Sunday.

Buoyed by their recent win against Churchill Brothers, TRAU will be hoping to beat the Indian Arrows which will give them some breathing space in their quest for survival in I-League.

The debutants from Imphal are four points clear of Neroca (10th place) but have played a game more than their city-rivals and have a tough run ahead, starting with an away trip to Srinagar next.

After the Real Kashmir test, TRAU will be taking on Gokulam Kerala back at home before travelling north again to face Punjab FC in Ludhiana.

TRAU skipper Princewill Emeka said that his team did not have any fear of slipping down to the relegation zone.

"We consider every opponent to be equally tough. There are not many games left, so we have to ensure that we collect as many points as we can," he said.

"The Arrows are always a threat. They will pounce on any mistake you make. They keep running until the last minute of the game, so we have to be alert. We won the reverse fixture against them 2-0 and it was not easy at all."

On the other dugout, the visitors will be bolstered by the inputs of India senior national team head coach Igor Stimac who conducted one of the Arrows' training sessions in Mumbai.

Indian Arrows head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam, also the assistant coach of the senior national team said, "The boys were taken aback by the pleasant surprise."

Stimac has watched Indian Arrows' last three home matches at the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai -- against East Bengal (1-3), Chennai City FC (0-2) and Punjab FC (1-1).

"It was a nice gesture from the national team coach which has never happened before. He watched our matches in Mumbai and expressed his desire to attend our training sessions. He himself prepared the training regime and primarily focused on our attacking aspects," Venkatesh added.

Midfielder Ricky Shabong said it was a "special day for him".

"I am very honoured that Stimac sir joined us at our training before a crucial away game. It was a great experience. He helped us focus on key areas and game situations," Shabong explained.

On the challenge that lies ahead on Sunday, Venkatesh said, "The team put on a great display against Punjab FC in the previous match. We hope to carry on the good work against TRAU, who are undoubtedly a very strong team and will be a tough opponent on their own turf.

"But the boys are ready to fight and we are expecting an exciting match."

