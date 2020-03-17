Travel Ban Includes Indian Citizens Residing in EU, Turkey and UK: Govt Sources

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Travellers from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom are prohibited from entering India from March 18 and this includes Indian citizens residing in these places, government sources said.The ban will be in place till March 31, sources added.Addressing media here on Monday, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, "Travellers from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom are prohibited from March 18, 2020. This will be reviewed again."He added, "Compulsory quarantine of 14 days has been put in place for passengers coming from the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait."Aggarwal stated that a total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths."Four new cases, one each from Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh and Kerala have been confirmed since the last update. There are now a total of 114 confirmed cases in India, including 13 cured and two reported deaths," he further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)