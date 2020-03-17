Trump Advises People to Avoid Discretionary Travel, Gatherings in Groups of over 10

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [US], Mar 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) urged Americans to avoid "discretionary" travel and avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people even as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country continued to spike."My administration is recommending that all Americans work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel, avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and public food courts," Trump said during a press conference at the White House.According to The Hill, Trump also told reporters that coronavirus could continue to factor in American life for the next few months."They think August, it could be July, could be longer than that," Trump was quoted as saying while referring to answers he got when consulting public health officials on the timeline.The President said that he is pleased to report that a vaccine candidate has begun the phase-1 clinical trial."I am pleased to report that a vaccine candidate has begun the phase-1 clinical trial. It's one of the fastest vaccine development launches in history. We are also racing to develop anti-viral therapies and other treatments. We have some promising early results," he said.According to CNN, Trump said as of Monday there are no plans for a nationwide quarantine or curfew. (ANI)

