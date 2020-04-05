Trump, Modi to Ensure Smooth Supply of Medical Goods, Note Significance of Yoga in COVID-19 Crisis

World. (File Image)

Washington, Apr 5 (PTI) US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significance of Yoga and Ayurveda for the physical and mental well-being of people during the major global health crisis.

A White House readout of the call between the two leaders said on Saturday that the US President spoke with Prime Minister Modi to discuss how the two countries can work together to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The telephonic discussion came at a time when both the countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US so far has recorded over 311,000 coronavirus cases, the highest in the world, and more than 8,400 deaths. India has reported over 3,370 COVID-19 cases and more than 75 deaths due to the disease.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the issue of global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and to ensure they continue to function as smoothly as possible during the global health crisis," the White House said.

They also "touched upon the significance of practices such as Yoga and Ayurveda (traditional Indian herbal medicine practice) for ensuring physical and mental well-being in these difficult times", a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said.

The two leaders agreed that their officials would remain in close touch with respect to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that he had an extensive telephone conversation with President Trump.

"We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," he tweeted.

The prime minister and the US president exchanged views on the pandemic and its impact on the global well-being and economy, the PMO statement said.

Modi conveyed deep condolences for the loss of lives due to COVID-19 in the US and his prayers for early recovery of those still suffering from the disease, it said.

