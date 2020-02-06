Trump Says He Suffered 'terrible Ordeal' in Impeachment

World. (File Image)

Washington, Feb 6 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he and the Republicans had been put through a "terrible ordeal" by some very dishonest and corrupt people during the impeachment.

The US Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Trump on two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction to Congress - giving him a major political victory in an election year.

The Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of abuse of power and 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress, thus preventing the Democrats' move to overthrow him, for which they required two-thirds of votes in the 100-member House.

Addressing the religious believers at the 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast, Trump referred to the impeachment and said that every possible attempt was made to hurt the nation.

Trump said he and the Republicans had been put through a “terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people".

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,' when they know that's not so,” Trump said.

"They have done everything possible to destroy us, and by so doing, very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country,” he said.

Trump said he disliked people who used their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.

"Weeks ago and again yesterday, courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, the fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right. I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump said.

During his address, Trump said that he has taken historic action to defend religious religious liberty, including the Constitutional right to pray in public schools.

"At every stage of our nation's long march for civil rights was inspired, sustained and uplifted by faith, prayer and devotion of religious believers," Trump said during his address that was also attended by Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

