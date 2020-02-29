Trump's Standalone Visit to India Became Possible Due to PM Modi's Vibrant Leadership: Nadda

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): BJP President JP Nadda on Friday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for US President Donald Trump's recent standalone visit to India, claiming that it was a result of Modi's 'vibrant leadership', which has shown its influence worldwide. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown his influence and that of the country's worldwide. America's President does a standalone visit. Now, the American President comes only to visit India and that too on the invitation of Modi ji," said Nadda at a public meeting at Jhandutta in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district."It was probably for the first time in history that a US President came to India on the request of an Indian Prime Minister and even travelled non-stop, around 8,000 km, to India," he said. The BJP chief praised Trump and Modi for their speeches at Gujarat's Motera Stadium and said the camaraderie between the two leaders reflects India's commanding position in the world under the "vibrant and strong" leadership of Modi.During Trump's visit, India and US further strengthened their defence cooperation, giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters. (ANI)

