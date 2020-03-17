UEFA Postpones EURO 2020 Until Next Year Due to Coronavirus

Nyon [Switzerland], Mar 17 (ANI): UEFA on Tuesday postponed EURO 2020 until next year due to the threat of coronavirus pandemic."UEFA EURO 2020 was scheduled to take place in 12 cities across Europe from 12 June to 12 July 2020. The proposed new dates are 11 June to 11 July 2021," UEFA said in a statement.Meetings were held via video conference today with the presidents and general secretaries of the 55 national associations, as well as representatives of the European Club Association, European Leagues and FIFPro Europe, convened by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. The aim was to find a coherent plan to break the logjam of fixtures building up due to the spread of the virus across the continent.Ceferin said the health of fans, staff and players has to be their number one priority."The health of fans, staff and players has to be our number one priority and, in that spirit, UEFA tabled a range of options so that competitions can finish this season safely and I am proud of the response of my colleagues across European football. There was a real spirit of cooperation, with everyone recognising that they had to sacrifice something in order to achieve the best result," Ceferin said in a statement."The health of fans, staff and players has to be our number one priority and, in that spirit, UEFA tabled a range of options so that competitions can finish this season safely and I am proud of the response of my colleagues across European football. There was a real spirit of cooperation, with everyone recognising that they had to sacrifice something in order to achieve the best result," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)