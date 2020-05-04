U'khand: Body of Jawan Killed in JK Encounter Likely to Reach Almora on Tue

Almora, May 4 (PTI) The body of Lance Naik Dinesh Singh, who was among the five army officers and jawans killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara, is likely to be brought here on Tuesday.

Though detailed information is still awaited, the body of the soldier is expected to reach here on Tuesday, Almora SP Prahlad Meena said.

Twenty-five-year-old Dinesh was the only son of ex-armyman Godhan Singh Gaira, a resident of Bhanauli village in Almora district.

