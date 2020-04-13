U'Khand: Police Make Foreigners Write 'sorry' 500 Times for Lockdown Violation

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Police officials in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh made ten foreign nationals write "I didn't follow lockdown rules, I am sorry', 500 times as a punishment for violating the lockdown guidelines.These foreign nationals were caught strolling along the banks of the river Ganga in the city."When I caught them strolling, they said they are not violating any guidelines as they are out during the relaxation period. So, I told them that the relaxation period is only to buy essentials and not to roam around," Police official Vinod Kumar said.Later, the foreign nationals were asked to leave and stay at home. The Uttarakhand Health Department on Sunday said that no new positive COVID-19 case in the state had emerged for the fourth day in a row.The total number of positive cases in the state remains at 35. Seven persons have been cured/discharged. (ANI)

