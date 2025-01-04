Kochi, January 4: Congress MLA Uma Thomas, who sustained injuries after falling from a 15-foot-high VIP gallery at a stadium here last week, was taken off the ventilator and shifted to the intensive care unit on Saturday. Her lung condition is satisfactory despite a pulmonary contusion, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital where she has been receiving treatment since the day of the accident. Uma Thomas Fall: Video Capturing Exact Moments When Kerala Congress MLA Fell From VIP Gallery of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi Surfaces.

The vitals and counts of the injured MLA remain stable, the bulletin said, detailing the reasons for taking her off the ventilator. As she has not yet recovered from the critical condition, Thomas will continue to remain in the intensive care unit, it added. She spoke to the doctors and her sons inside the ICU, the bulletin further noted. Thomas, who represents the Thrikkakkara constituency in the state assembly, sustained head and spinal injuries after falling from a gallery set up at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on the evening of December 29. Uma Thomas Health Update: Kerala Congress MLA Critical After Falling From VIP Gallery of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Police Book Organisers for Safety Lapses.

The accident occurred during the inaugural ceremony of a mass dance programme in which thousands of dancers participated.

