Stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will act and direct a Netflix movie about the creation of the Pop Tart. According to Variety, Seinfeld will also produce the comedy feature film, titled Unfrosted. Co-written with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, the project is inspired by a joke he told on the stand-up stage about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts. Atlas: Jennifer Lopez to Star in Netflix’s Sci-fi Thriller With Rampage’s Brad Peyton as Director.

Seinfeld had also used the joke during his last stand-up special "23 Hours to Kill", which was released in 2020. Netflix and Seinfeld have collaborated for interview series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, as well as two comedy specials -- 23 Hours to Kill and 2017's Jerry Before Seinfeld. Tick, Tick… BOOM! Trailer: Andrew Garfield Has a Musical Blast in This Lin-Manuel Miranda Directorial (Watch Video).

The streamer also landed worldwide rights to his classic sitcom "Seinfeld" in a five-year deal worth USD 500 million, with the series hitting the service later this year. Unfrosted" will start production in 2022.

