UP Cabinet Passes Ordinance for Recovery of Damage to Public Property During Violent Protests

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday passed the 'Recovery of Damage to Public Properties Ordinance 2020' for recovery of losses due to damage to public property during violent protests.The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020 for effective prevention of loss of public property in the state," the state government tweeted in Hindi.As many as 15 people had died in the violence that took place across Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December last year.Adityanath had earlier said that the damages in the violence will be recovered from the rioters. (ANI)

