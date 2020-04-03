UP Govt Identifies 1203 People Who Attended Tableeghi Jamaat Event in Delhi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that 1,203 people who had attended Tableeghi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have been identified.According to the government, out of total people, samples of 897 people have been sent for test and 47 people have tested positive."1203 people who had attended Tableeghi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been identified. Out of these, samples of 897 people have been sent for test and 47 of them have tested positive so far," the government said.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,301 including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

