UP Murder Case Convict Found Working in Uttarakhand Police for 19 Years

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): A convict in a 22-year-old murder case that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has been found to be working in Uttarakhand Police for 19 years.The fact came out after a court in Bareilly convicted and sentenced Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Abhaipur under Bareilly Cantt police station, to life imprisonment. The policeman is now posted in Almora. A case of cheating has been registered against him at Pantnagar police station.According to police, Mukesh Kumar had shown himself to be a resident of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar at the time of his recruitment in Uttarakhand police in 2001.Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000. The matter came to light after one Naresh Kumar, a resident of Bareilly, reportedly wrote to Superintendent of Police of Almora that Mukesh was involved in a murder that took place in Bareilly in 1997, and that the court had sentenced him to life imprisonment.On finding the complaint correct, a case has been registered against the accused, Mukesh Kumar, who had been posted in several districts over his 19 years of service with the Uttarakhand Police. (ANI)

