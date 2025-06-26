Meerut, June 26: Police have held a 17-year-old accused in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, officials said. Police have also recovered the .315 bore country-made pistol allegedly used in the crime and the victim's mobile phone, they said. Police launched a probe after Harsh's body was found on June 25 in the Amheda Adipur forest. Investigations, including analysis of evidence from the crime scene, call details, and CCTV footage, revealed that the victim was murdered allegedly by a minor known to him. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Student, Boyfriend Arrested for Mother’s Murder in Telangana.

During interrogation, the minor said that Harsh had called him to the forest. "The two consumed alcohol, and Harsh had planned for the minor to shoot him. The intention was to falsely implicate another family in the village with whom he had a dispute. However, the shot accidentally struck Harsh in the chest, leading to his instant death," a press statement issued by the police read. Acting on the accused's confession, the police recovered the weapon and the deceased's mobile phone. The minor will be presented before the Juvenile Court, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)