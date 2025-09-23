Aligarh, September 23: Four people died after a car collided with a canter and caught fire at Gopi Pull in Aligarh, police said on Tuesday. Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrit Jain said the fire department and medical teams rushed to the site. The injured were removed from the vehicle and sent to the hospital. Speaking to ANI, Amrit Jain said, "We received information that two vehicles have collided on the Gopi pull. And both vehicles have caught fire. The police, fire team and ambulances reached the spot. The injured were removed from the vehicles. The fire was taken under control. Four people lost their lives in the incident..." Hapur Road Accident: 3 Injured After Speeding Sports Bike Collides With Another Two-Wheeler in UP’s Pipleida, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the road accident in Aligarh district. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to immediately transport the injured to the hospital and ensure their proper treatment. He also wished for their speedy recovery.

