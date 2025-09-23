Three people were injured after a high-speed collision between two bikes in the Dholaana area of Pipleida, Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The accident, which occurred around 3 PM on September 22, saw a speeding sports bike crash into another two-wheeler, causing both bikes to be thrown several feet into the air. The rider of the sports bike was thrown off as it overturned multiple times, while two occupants of the other bike also fell from the impact. All three injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. CCTV Video of the crash has since surfaced on social media, showing the severity of the collision. Reel to Real Trouble in Hapur: Man Performs Dangerous Stunt on Moving SUV Along NH9 in UP, Arrested As Police Issue INR 30,500 Challan and Seize Car (Watch Video).

3 Injured as Sports Bike Collides in Hapur

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Harish Sharma), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

