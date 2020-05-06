US Judge Restores New York Democratic Presidential Primary

World. (File Image)

New York [US], May 6 (ANI): A US federal judge on Tuesday ordewred New York to hold its Democratic presidential primary in June and restore Senator Bernie Sanders and other former presidential contenders to the ballot.The ruling by Judge Analisa Torres comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo scrapped his state's primary, The Hill reported.Torres said that Cuomo's step violated the First and 14th Amendment rights of White House contenders who have since ended their campaigns.Sanders suspended his presidential campaign last month but lawyers for his campaign had petitioned New York to remain on the primary ballot as he seeks to continue accumulating delegates as part of an effort to influence the party's platform at its convention later this summer. (ANI)

